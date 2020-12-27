CLEVELAND, TENN. — Charles David Atkins Jr., 47, of Cleveland, Tennessee, formerly of Paducah, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, 9:40 a.m., at his residence.
He is survived by four daughters, Jordan Reshell Hernandez, Markysha Sparks, and Karissa Polite, all of Amarillo, Texas; and Alexis Monay Miles of Abilene, Texas; and one son, Shawn Polite of Amarillo, Texas; his parents, Charles D. Atkins and Ardella Atkins of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dana Polite Atkins; his daughter, Cora Atkins; and one sister.
Funeral services have been scheduled for noon on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Reverend Anthony Daniels officiating.
You may call on the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, you are asked to enter the funeral home wearing both a mask and gloves.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.