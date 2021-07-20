Charles Cole, 84, of Paducah, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He owned and operated Cole Construction Company. He was of the Methodist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Peggy Jean Smithson Cole of Paducah; one son, Charles L. “Chip” Cole Jr. of Mississippi; one stepdaughter, Lisa Chandler of Paducah; one stepson, Tim Vasseur of Murray; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Ferrell; two sisters; and two brothers. His parents were LaVern and Lovia Cole.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Garden with Charles L. “Chip” Cole Jr. officiating.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or The McGangster’s, Lone Oak Animal Clinic, 125 Augusta Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
You can send a message to the family, share a hug or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
