METROPOLIS, Ill. — Charles “Chuck” Wood, 77 of Metropolis, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Per his request, there will be no services.
Chuck was a retired traveling electrician. He was a member of the Metropolis Country Club where he served on the board for many years, and was a member of the American Legion Post 306.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty Wood; three children, Mandy, Kelly and Terry; three stepsons, Paul, Vernon and Stephen; several grandchildren; one brother, Michael Wood and wife Carla; aunt, Pat and husband Rex; several nieces and nephews; and his “baby” yorkie, Brandy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Mary Wood; and one sister.
Arrangements were entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
