Charles “Chuck” O. Heyduck, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Chuck was born in Centralia, Illinois, but spent the largest part of his adult life in Paducah, where he was a member and elder of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was awarded the Quilt of Valor on Nov. 11,
2015. He retired as District Director of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kentucky. He was a member of the Rotary Club for 61-plus years where he served on the Board of Directors and received the
Paul Harris Fellow Award, during this time he was also a member of American Legion Post 446 of Centralia. He was the Chairman of Seniors of Learning for Fun at WKCTC. He was a member of the Friends of the Library for several years and was chairman of the Bowling Green Kentucky School Board. He served on the AAA Louisville Kentucky Board of Directors for eight years.
Mr. Heyduck is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie Sutherland Heyduck; three daughters, Stephanie Fisher (Randy) of LaGrange, Kentucky, Cheryl Allen (Eddie) of Bowling Green and Tracie Deaton (Bill) of Paducah; one sister, Penny Geary of Centralia; one sister-in-law, Mary Heyduck of Bedford, Texas; six grandchildren, Cindy Roberts (Sean), Aaron Deaton (Erin), Amy Fisher (Andrew Cheyne); Gunnery Sergeant Ryan Allen (Richelle), Jon Deaton (Sandra), Katie Jonas (Robert); 13 great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Hayden, Nichole, and Alexis Roberts, Ty and Kade Deaton, Aidan and Jasen Allen, Rosalin, Leila, Colten, Evalyn and Isla Deaton.
Mr. Heyduck was preceded in death by his parents, Floid Heyduck and Hazel Mathis Heyduck; one sister, Wahneta Shaw; three brothers, Bill, Maurice and Dean Heyduck.
All services with military honors will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Drive, Paducah, KY 42001, or the charity of your choice.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
