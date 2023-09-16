SALEM — Charles “Chuck” Fox, 80, of Salem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
Chuck was born at home in Nevada, Ohio, on May 30, 1943, the son of Merle and Frances (Fadley) Fox.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
SALEM — Charles “Chuck” Fox, 80, of Salem, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
Chuck was born at home in Nevada, Ohio, on May 30, 1943, the son of Merle and Frances (Fadley) Fox.
Chuck married Alberta Damschroder on June 11, 1966. They met when Chuck was working for the funeral home and ambulance service in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Alberta was a nurse at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Dad would joke, “I use to take all of the ambulance calls going to that hospital, just so I could see Alberta.”
Chuck began his career in funeral service during his senior year of high school. He immediately fell in love with it and worked for Lucas Funeral Homes in Upper Sandusky and Nevada, Ohio.
Chuck earned his degree from Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louisville, while riding the Greyhound bus back and forth from Salem to Louisville every week.
Chuck began his funeral service career in Kentucky on March 1, 1971, when he accepted a position with Boyd Funeral Directors in Salem as a funeral director and embalmer. Chuck and Alberta moved to Salem with their two boys, Jeff and Tim. Andy would come along eight years later in 1979. In 2001, through Chuck’s hard work and dedication, he and Andy became the owners of Boyd Funeral Directors in Salem. Chuck absolutely loved funeral service, working his last funeral service on August 26, 2023, at the age of 80.
Chuck was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, former board member of Livingston Hospital, past president of Salem Lions Club and past president of the Western Kentucky Funeral Directors Association. He had a love of John Deere tractors, from growing up on the family farm in rural Ohio. He was President of Boyd Funeral Directors, Cremation Service and Monuments. Chuck loved his family. He was a man who never lost sight of where he came from and how he began. He was humble, with a true servants heart for all he helped.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alberta Fox; three sons, Jeff (Donna) Fox of Symsonia, Tim (Carrie) Fox of South Elgin, Illinois, Andy (Marcy) Fox of Salem; three grandchildren, TJ and Abbie Fox; Trevor Faith; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Salem Cemetery, PO Box 26, Salem, KY 42078; or Livingston Hospital Foundation, 131 Hospital Drive, Salem, KY 42078.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Sept. 19 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 116 South Sixth Street, Paducah. Gary Clark will officiate, with burial in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family 5-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with 7 p.m. reciting of prayers. Friends may also visit Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to the funeral hour, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend, as we mourn the loss and celebrate of life of our Dad, Charles Fox.
We as a family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support during Dad’s short battle. We would also like to thank Fr. Gary Clark and the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center for all that they did, helping Dad pass away with the dignity he most definitely deserved.
We end with a quote — “A good funeral gets your loved one where they need to go and the family where they need to be. There’s no easy way to do this. So do it right: weep, laugh, watch, pray, love, live, give thanks and praise; comfort, mend, honor, and remember. Grief is the price we pay for being close to one another. For where there is much grief, there was great love.” — Mr. Thomas Lynch
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.