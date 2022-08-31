Charles “Chuck” Everett Jordan, 75, of Paducah, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Jordan was born in Fulton, Kentucky on July 10, 1947, to the late Claude and Norma Jordan. He served proudly for 30 years and retired as First Sergeant United States Army Vietnam Era. Chuck was also retired from Construction Safety Consultants. He was a devout member of Heartland Church where he served as an officer, deacon, elder, director of security, teacher of the “Faith Riders” Sunday school class, servant in ACTS ministry and many other areas of benevolence. He was a charter member of the Hickman County Lions Club and member of the Lone Oak Optimists, Southern Cruisers, Harley Owners Group and Blue Knights Kentucky V. He was affiliated with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Hickman County Rescue Department, Clinton Fire Department, Paducah Auxiliary Police, McCracken County Department of Emergency Services, and part time special deputy for 30 years with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Chuck was recognized as a Kentucky Colonel and Duke of Paducah. His passions, when not serving others, were playing golf, listening to music and sitting by his fire pit with his neighbors. He will be remembered as a caring, giving Samaritan who always found a way to make things happen and as an engaged husband, father and grandfather.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joedda Pruitt Jordan; his daughter, Jennifer Vannerson (Van) of Paducah; his son, Chris Jordan of Paducah; one sister, Donna Carol Jordan of Paducah; one sister-in-law, Paulette Pruitt Doss; one brother-in-law, Mel Doss; five grandchildren, Matthew Jordan (Emma), McKinley Sullivan, Luke Walker, Payne Walker and Anna Grace Walker; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronnie Jordan.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Heartland Church with Rev. Nathan Joyce and Jon Hayden officiating.
Visitation will be held from noon until the 4 p.m. service time Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Heartland Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Heartland Church c/o ACTS ministry, 4777 Alben Barkley Dr, Paducah, KY 42001; or McCracken County Sheriff’s Foundation, PO BOX 41, Paducah, KY 42002.
