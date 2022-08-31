Charles “Chuck” Everett Jordan, 75, of Paducah, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Mr. Jordan was born in Fulton, Kentucky on July 10, 1947, to the late Claude and Norma Jordan. He served proudly for 30 years and retired as First Sergeant United States Army Vietnam Era. Chuck was also retired from Construction Safety Consultants. He was a devout member of Heartland Church where he served as an officer, deacon, elder, director of security, teacher of the “Faith Riders” Sunday school class, servant in ACTS ministry and many other areas of benevolence. He was a charter member of the Hickman County Lions Club and member of the Lone Oak Optimists, Southern Cruisers, Harley Owners Group and Blue Knights Kentucky V. He was affiliated with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, Hickman County Rescue Department, Clinton Fire Department, Paducah Auxiliary Police, McCracken County Department of Emergency Services, and part time special deputy for 30 years with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In