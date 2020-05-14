Charles Christopher (Chris) Watson, 44, of Paducah, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, in Simpson, Illinois. He was a survived by his children, Walker, Wyleigh, Waverly, and Wrigley, his father, Darrell Watson Sr., his mother Penny, stepfather Jack Holecz, his grandmother, Louise Watson, and too many siblings to count.
He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a member of the masonic lodge, Iron Mountain Lodge #544 in Dover, Tennessee.
He loved all his family, his friends and the Chicago Cubs, not necessarily in that order. Additionally, he loved working, cooking, eating and spending time with his children, not necessarily in that order. He never met a stranger, was a friend to all, had very few enemies, and was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
This world is a better place for the nearly 45 years as he helped those around him in need. He was truly his brother’s keeper.
Pallbearers are Jake Watson, Tristan Holecz, Brien Dill, James Andrews, Corey Elkins, Andy Collins, John Bostwick, Shad Adams, and O’Brian Jones (honorary), all Chris’ brothers for life.
He will be laid to rest at Stewart County Memorial Gardens in Dover, Tennessee, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020. There will be a graveside service and everyone is welcome. A celebration of Chris’s life will be held at a later date in Paducah. Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, Tennessee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.