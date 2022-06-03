Charles “Charlie” F. Waldridge Jr., 71, of Paducah, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home with his family around him. Charlie had been battling lung cancer since Sept. 9, 2019, and had recently gotten worse.
Charlie was born on Feb. 20, 1951, to the late Charles F. Waldridge and Bobbie Hudgeons Waldridge. He graduated from Reidland High School in 1969. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the 23rd Army Artillery Unit. Charlie retired from the WKPCHC, where he worked in the maintenance department.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 34 years, Minda Armes Waldridge; his son, Charles F. Waldridge III; two grandsons, Logan Waldridge and Channing Waldridge, both of Paducah; his stepmother, Annella Waldridge of Paducah; two brothers, Bill Waldridge and Jack (Bonita) Waldridge, both of Paducah; two sisters, Karen Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri, and Janice (Clay) Miller of Carterville, Illinois; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and of course his little Chocolate Chihuahua Max who loved him dearly.
Preceding Charlie in death are his parents and one sister, Sharon Waldridge Wurth.
Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert “Bobby” Waldridge officiating.
Friends may call from 3 — 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s honor to Mercy Health Hospice Care in Paducah and to the American Cancer Society.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
