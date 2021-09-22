MURRAY — Charles E. Byers, 88, of Murray, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of the Northside Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Byers. His parents were Frank and Viola Byers
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Gischler.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
