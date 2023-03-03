SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Charles “Charlie” Burkeen, 89, of Sebastian, Florida, peacefully passed away on Feb. 26, 2023.
“Charlie” was born to Clint and Dorothy (Donohoo) Burkeen on Nov. 23, 1933, in Calvert City, Kentucky. Charlie served time in the U.S. Army in a chemical battalion. He married Carolyn McGregor on Feb. 3, 1956.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn; sons Darrell (Diane) and Brian; four grandchildren, Jaime, Madison, Joshua and Makenzie; great-granddaughter Charli; and three sisters, Carolyn Griggs (Buddy), Charlottia Wilson and Helen Tiller.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Frances Butler and Sylvia Newcom.
