Charles ‘Buddy’ Howe, 72, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Buddy was an active member of First Baptist Church of Paducah and served in a support role in the NightWatch Bible study for more than 20 years. His love of the Lord and his passion for playing music led him to minister through music in nursing homes and on a foreign mission trip to Romania. He was an outstanding drummer and played in several gospel and country bands over his lifetime.
Buddy was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served four years during the Vietnam era. He was a maintenance mechanic at Union Carbide, worked in retail management, and then returned to college to get his bachelor’s degree in Occupational Safety and Health. He worked as a safety officer for various contractors at USEC for 15 years.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judy Howe; one daughter, Jana Killifer (Curtis), of Louisville; four sons, Tony Howe (Krista), of Owensboro, Rick Howe, of Kingsport, Tennessee, Jason Koch (Diana), of Bardstown, and Greg Koch (Megan), of Versailles; seven grandchildren, Lauren Howe, Evan Howe, Allie Howe, Lakin Koch, Sara Koch, Cole Killifer and Knox Killifer; one brother, Paul Howe of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Howe Sr. and Ruth Robey Howe.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Russ Wilson and Rev. Rusty Banks officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Ozero Ukraine Ministry, C/O First Baptist Paducah 2890 Broadway Paducah, KY 42001.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
