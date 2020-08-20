HICKORY — Charles Brooks Viniard, 89, of Hickory, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of the Hickory Baptist Church, he was retired from General Tire, served in the United State Air Force, taught Sunday School, licensed minister, carpenter, farmer and loved watching westerns. His greatest joy in life was his family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Rachel Rose Viniard; three daughters, Kay (Glen) Holifield of Pryorsburg, Martha (Joe Pat) Gibson of Mayfield, Gayle Bessent of Sharon, Tennessee; two sons, Michael (Penny) Burnett of Paducah, Mark (Cindy) Burnett of Mayfield; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, three sisters, Arlene Coley of South Fulton, Tennessee, Shirley Workman of Fulton, Nancy Higgins of Fancy Farm; two brothers, Harold Viniard of Dexter, Philip Viniard of Mayfield, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Arlie and Mary Viniard; a son, Charles Viniard Jr.; a sister, Emma Yancey; a brother, Rocky Viniard; a son-in-law, John Bessent; and a granddaughter, Allison Burnett.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Mark Burnett officiating, burial will follow in the North Mt. Zion cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Grandsons and great grandsons serving as pallbearers.
