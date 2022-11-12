METROPOLIS, Ill. — Charles Austin, 90, of Metropolis, died at Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah, Kentucky, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Community Christian Church with Rev. Austin Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Charles Lindell Austin (Charlie) was born on Nov. 10, 1931, the son of Kestner and Bertha Austin. He was very active in sports as a youth and played minor league baseball. In the 50’s, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in the Philippines during the Korean Conflict. In July of 1951, he married Barbara Ragsdale (Barb). During the 60’s, he coached little league baseball and grade school basketball. Charlie retired as maintenance superintendent for Electric Energy Incorporated after more than 30 years. He and Barb were members of Community Christian Church and enjoyed their home in Metropolis. Charlie also enjoyed reading (he was a fixture at the Metropolis Library), walking several miles each day and dancing with Barb. After retirement, Barb and Charlie spent much of their time traveling the world.
Charlie is survived by his two sons, Jon Cary Austin and Charles Gregory Austin (MaryJo); one grandson, Cameron Blake Austin (Lindsay); four great grandchildren, Cameron, Crayson, Austin and Banks; and ten nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Kestner; his wife of 70 years, Barbara; sisters Clara, Helen and Roberta; brothers Herbert and Robert; one granddaughter, Ashley Witherspoon; one niece, Sydney Davis; and one brother-in-law, Richard Edwards.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. — noon on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Community Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given in Charlie’s name to a Dementia/Alzheimer’s-related charity of your choosing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
