CALVERT CITY — Charles Ricky Amis, 60, of Calvert City, died on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He is survived by his father, Charles Amis; a brother, Martin Amis of West Paducah; an aunt, Doris Fletcher of Benton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Shelby Amis; a grandmother; and three uncles.
Services were scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Joel Frizzell officiating. Interment was to be in Salyers Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday at the funeral home.
