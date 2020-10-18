CALVERT CITY — Charles Ricky Amis, 60, of Calvert City, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Surviving are brother, Martin Amis of West Paducah; one aunt, Doris Fletcher of Benton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Shelby Amis; a grandmother; and three uncles.
Service will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Benton with Joel Frizzell officiating. Interment will be in Salyers Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
