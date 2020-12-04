Charles A. Martin, 78, of Reidland, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Martin was a retired operator from USEC. He was a United States Army Veteran who served his country in the Vietnam War. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Cathy Golightly Martin of Reidland; two daughters, Lisa (Bill) Dunn of Paducah and Sherie Tharp of Campbellsville; his mother, Dorothy Lovett Martin; one sister, Clara Tyler of Jackson, Missouri; one brother, John L. Martin of Sikeston, Missouri; two grandchildren, Ashley (Rick) Adam and Charles (Rebecca) Dunn; three great-grandchildren, Cole Emerson Adam, Daven Gunner Dunn, and Oakleigh Nicole Dunn.
He was preceded in death by his father, C.D. Martin.
All services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Reidland Baptist Church at: 5559 Benton Rd. Paducah, KY 42003.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
