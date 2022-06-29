COLUMBUS — Charles A. “Lindy” Henley, 94, of Columbus, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Lindy was a member of the former Zion Methodist Church and was a U.S. Navy Veteran having served as a captain during WWII at Pearl Harbor. He was a farmer and had retired from the construction business in St. Louis. He had also served as the custodian at the Hickman County High School and worked as a guard at Union Carbide.
He is survived by four children, Patricia Ferguson of Columbus, Wesley (Debbie) Henley of Clinton, Charles (Mary) Henley of Florida, and Frank Henley of Hickman County; sister, Virginia Bryan of Paducah; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ernest and Ina Hollingsworth Henley; his wife of 74 years, Louise McClure Henley; daughter, Kay Mayo; three brothers, Bill Henley, Jack Henley, and James Henley; and three sisters, Ima Stone, Edith Adams, and Katherine Adams.
Funeral services for Lindy will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Robert McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in the Zion Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton.
Donations may be made to Zion Cemetery, c/o Joe Samuel, 10658 ST RT 123 W, Clinton, KY 42031.
