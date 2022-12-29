Charlene Tubbs Baker, 81 of Paducah died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah. She was born the daughter of the late Charles Tubbs, and the late Frances Eich. Prior to retirement, she worked as a nurses aide at the Residential Care Center in Paducah. She loved to play bingo, and loved when she had the chance to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play baseball. She loved her cats and other animals, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah. Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the funeral home. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
