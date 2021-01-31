Celia Mae Askew-Davenport, 74, of Paducah, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church. She was formerly employed as a Registered Nurse with Western Baptist Hospital and Lourdes Hospital in the oncology department.
She is survived by four granddaughters, Alyce Bishop of Louisville, Sha’Nique Gardner of San Antonio, Texas, and Areanna Orr of Murray and Qariah Davenport of Paducah; one grandson, Donovan Davenport, Jr. of Paducah; one great-granddaughter; four sisters, Ann McPherson, Germaine Taylor, and Tamyra Askew, all of Paducah, and Sarah Askew of Salinas, California; two brothers, Joe Askew of Gary, Indiana, and Donald Askew of Paducah; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace Askew, Sr. and Lexie Parchman Askew; one son, Donovan Davenport, Sr., three sisters, and five brothers.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Monday, February 1, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Wade and Rev. James L. Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees are asked to wear both masks, gloves and maintain social distancing inside our facility.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
