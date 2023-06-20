JONESBORO, Ill. — Cecilia Amelia Arnold, 79, peacefully passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, surrounded by family, at home in Jonesboro.
She was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to Paul and Coletta Enderle. On May 4, 1963, Cecilia and Richard Arnold were married in St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso, Missouri.
Cecilia attended Metro Business College in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where she graduated at the top of her class. In her earlier years, Cecilia was an Avon sales representative and later sold handmade, knitted, and crocheted items, including Christmas ornaments. Cecilia continued crafting throughout her entire life. However, she was most proud of her role as wife, mother, and homemaker.
Cecilia was a member of the Anna VFW Auxiliary and St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah, Kentucky. Her life revolved around her family, where she enjoyed being a “roadie” for her youngest son and his band. Enjoying travel, Cecilia and her husband would take cross-country trips to visit their eldest son and took an active role in her daughter’s life and illness.
Cecilia loved her pictures and was known for the dozens of photo albums she had assembled, labeled, and categorized.
Survivors include her two sons and daughter-in-law, William Lloyd Arnold of Jonesboro and Douglas P. and Nevelyn Arnold of Paducah; son-in-law, Jerry J. (Sandra) Menees; two grandsons, Jerry Richard (Jessica) Menees and Brandon Scott (Abagail) Menees; and two great granddaughters, Isabella Cheyenne Menees and Kaci Wynter Menees, and one great grandson, Kailo Wren Menees, all of Millstadt. Nieces and nephews include Stephen and Sandy Ressel and Colette Hendrickson, all of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Annette Ressel of Jackson, Missouri; Karl and Barbara Heisserer of Indianapolis, Indiana; Melvin and Shirley Heisserer of Shiloh; Dolores Heisserer of Oran, Missouri; Ron and Diane Enderle of Scott City; and Mark and Jane Ressel of Kelso; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews, and many cherished friends.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her soul mate and husband of 48 years, Richard; her parents; a daughter, Pamela Mary Arnold-Menees; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Lou and Ralph Heisserer of Oran, Missouri, and Georgia and Mark Ressel of Kelso, Missouri; and brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Mary Ann Enderle, of Kelso.
Public visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the church, immediately followed by interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Paducah.
