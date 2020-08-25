SMITHLAND — Cecil Paris, 85, of Smithland passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his residence.
Cecil was a retired operator from Local 181, a U.S. Veteran, and formerly worked for Smith Funeral Chapel as a funeral assistant. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, coon hunting, gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Surviving is his son, Greg Paris of Smithland; two sisters, Lavenia Parish of Ledbetter and Frankie Champion of Smithland; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Paris; seven brothers, Jewell Paris, Loyd Paris, Henry Paris, Richard Paris, Chester Paris, Johnny Paris, Horace Paris; and one sister, Cora Dupriest. His parents were Ollie and Maude Paris.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Smith Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Brian Hodge officiating. Burial will follow at Iuka Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 1 p.m. to service hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
Smith Funeral Chapel of Smithland is in charge of arrangements.
