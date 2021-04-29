GRASS LAKE, Mich. — Cecil Dulworth, of Grass Lake, lost his battle to lung cancer on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the age 84.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Dulworth; two children, Craig Dulworth, Homer, Lynn Dulworth, Jackson, and one granddaughter, Jaclyn Eden Dulworth, Jackson; as well as stepchildren Jan Gensheimer (Don Nenadic), Rochester, Indiana, Mark (Ronda) Gensheimer, Boca Raton, Florida, Todd (Stephanie) Gensheimer, Ann Arbor; His family includes 15 other grandchildren and l2 great-grandchildren from this marriage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jacqueline Dulworth; sister, Linda Brinkle; stepchildren, Lee Gensheimer and Cari Gensheimer McTaggart.
He was born August 26, 1936, in Barlow, Kentucky, to Cecil William and Etta Pearl (Moore) Dulworth. As a young man, he worked for Goodyear making tires, later getting his CPA degree thru Jackson Community College and Eastern Michigan University. After early employment at Willis, Drake & Watters in Jackson, he opened his own firm in Jackson, Dulworth, Dove & Hickey, later becoming Dulworth & Pickford, where he did business until retirement in 2005. Cecil was an avid bird hunter, spending many hours in the woods with his son enjoying the bird dogs they raised over the years. He was also an addicted golfer for many years. Cecil was a kind, devoted husband/father/grandfather, and, as a rule, preferred family time to outside groups, though he made many friends in his Kentucky hometown and in the Jackson area. He was a quiet man who had a relaxed sense of humor and took all in life as it came, dealing with trials and joys equally. He took his responsibilities seriously, so could always be counted on when needed. He will be very much missed by his family and friends. Cecil had a strong Faith in the Lord. The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church of Chelsea (128 Park Street Chelsea, Michigan 48118) at 11 a.m. — noon, ET Monday, May 3, 2021, followed by a private family service.
The service will be live streamed for those that are unable to attend at the following website:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ using meeting id: 87048367784 and passcode: 247610
Mr. Dulworth will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, MD Anderson, the V Foundation, or other cancer organizations of your choosing.
