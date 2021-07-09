Cecil C. Roberts, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation.
Mr. Roberts owned R&R Radiator Shop and he was a member of Woodlawn Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah.
He is survived by one son, William Roberts and wife Judy of Paducah; three daughters, Lucinda Smith of Paducah, Vicky Holton and husband Michael of Murray, Sally Batusic and husband Steve of Paducah; six grandchildren, Christie Devine, Tory Daughrity, Drew Holton, Brandon Doom, Nicole Shelby, Alison Mangrum; eight great-grandchildren, Dana Poole, Courtney Kincaid, Kelsey Shultz, Alyssa Daughrity, Hatcher Holton, Brayden Doom, Brooklyn Onan, River Onan; eight great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Roberts; parents, Thomas T. Roberts and Verna (Brooks) Roberts; grandson, Michael Dane Devine; granddaughter, Michelle Amberly Holton; and two sisters, Ernestine Ramage, Jacqueline Wilkes.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Ben Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Cemetery in Reidland.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospice, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.