Claude Jay Hutchison Sr., 82, of Paducah, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired Paducah firefighter and a member of Free Spirit Biker Church.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Sue Hutchison; a daughter, Claudia Sue Meeks of Paducah; a son, Claude Jay Hutchison Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude L. and Mary Hutchison. and a sister.
A memorial service was conducted by the family at 2:30 p.m. Sunday July 12, 2020, at Free Spirit Biker Church with Dennis Lawrence officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be
made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box
7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
