Cathy L. (Young) Peck, 72, of Paducah, died on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a longtime member of Reidland Baptist Church and was involved with the Awana program for several years. She was employed with the Easter Seals of West Kentucky.
She is survived by a son, Chris Peck; a daughter, Angela Hawes; two siblings, Marcy Lynch and John Young Jr.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Jay Peck and Anthony L. Peck Jr. Her parents were John Young Sr. and Mary Young.
A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Reidland Baptist Church.
Flowers or support can be sent to Reidland Baptist Church or to family by 4 p.m. Friday.
