METROPOLIS, Ill. — Cathy Lavern Konemann, 65, of Metropolis, passed away at 8:44 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the St. John Church Cemetery on Waldo Church Road with Rev. Bobby Parker officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Cathy was a member of the Church of God in Brookport, and retired as a caregiver at Misty Meadows Senior Living Center in Metropolis.
Cathy is survived by three sons, Eddie Baird and wife Stacie of Brookport, Illinois, Tristan Urness and wife MaKayla of Benton, Kentucky, and Sean Whitnel of Vienna, Illinois; a step-daughter, Melissa Pyron and husband Mitch of Paducah; four grandchildren, Blake, Alyssa, Jenna and Alayna Baird; three step-grandchildren, Braden, Drake and Dillon; sisters, Rhonda Horn (Carl), Tammy Walker (William), and Vickie Myrick all of Metropolis; brothers, Norman Evans (Sharon) of Metropolis and Billy Evans of Brookport; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete Evans and Pauline (Henly) Creemens; husband, Gary Konemann; and sister, Sharon Davis.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
