Cathy Cole Bowman, 71, passed away on April 6, 2021, at her home after a long illness.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 38 years, HW (Bill) Bowman. Her parents, Clarence (Hinky) Cole and Jean Dublin Cole, preceded her in death.
Cathy attended Clark Elementary School and is a graduate of Lausanne School for Girls in Memphis, Tennessee. She later attended Boston University as an Art History major. She was of the Christian faith.
Cathy had a brilliant mind and was an avid reader with a phenomenal vocabulary, a passionate animal lover, a gourmet cook, a master gardner, and a member of the Charity League of Paducah. She was in the fine antique business for many years.
Cathy will be remembered for being a free spirit who had a distinctive voice, a joyous laugh, and for her great kindness and generosity. She was well-loved and will be greatly missed.
Memorial graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Brook Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Inurnment will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.