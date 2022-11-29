MURRAY — Cathern Sue (Hill) Wyatt, 96, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Bungalows of Mayfield.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 8:02 am
MURRAY — Cathern Sue (Hill) Wyatt, 96, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at the Bungalows of Mayfield.
She was of the Christian faith.
She was a loving wife, mother, granny, mother-in-law, aunt, and caregiver. She worked with the Murray State University maintenance team for 20 plus years and operated a craft business from her home.
She is survived by her children, Dan Cunningham, Rod Cunningham, and Candice Clark, three stepchildren, Danny Wyatt, Wanda Wyatt Forrest, Jackie Wyatt, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Otis Cunningham; husband, James Wyatt; sister, Era Hill Young; brothers, Collie, Clayton, and Claude Hill; parents Landie and Evie (Darnell) Hill; and one stepson, Greg Wyatt; and two nieces and two nephews.
Services were held Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home. Burial followed in Murray Memorial Gardens. Jamie Futrell officiated.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Please share your messages of condolence by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
