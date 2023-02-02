Catherine Sebree, 92 of Paducah, died at 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.

She was a member of the former Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church and a current member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. She was formerly employed as a presser at Dalton Cleaners and Owen Cleaners.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Sebree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In