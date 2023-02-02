Catherine Sebree, 92 of Paducah, died at 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
She was a member of the former Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church and a current member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. She was formerly employed as a presser at Dalton Cleaners and Owen Cleaners.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Sebree; three sons; one grandson; and four brothers. Her parents were Harold Manurs and Mary Elizabeth Harold Manurs.
She is survived by one son, Larry Sebree; three daughters, Sandra Sebree and Patricia Sebree Ferguson all of Paducah, and Deborah Sebree McClain of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren,great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. — noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
