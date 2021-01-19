Catherine B. Morrissette, 65, of Paducah, died at 9:02 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She served as an evangelist and former Sunday school superintendent at Christ Temple Apostolic Church. She retired from social work with the Department of Human Resources in Monroeville, Alabama.
She is survived by two sons, Roderick Thomas of Paducah and Brendon Thomas of Luverne, Alabama; one daughter, Davina Morrissette of Paducah; 11 grandchildren; four brothers, Jesse Thomas of Springfield, Massachusetts, James Thomas and Lamar Thomas, both of Brantley, Alabama, and Jerrel Sigers of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Sue Coleman of Nashville, Tennessee, and Carol Snow of Hampton, Virginia; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Marcellous Thomas and one brother. Her parents were Willie Thomas and Ora D. Ezell Thomas.
A memorial service and burial will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Brantley, Alabama.
