Catherine Monger

Catherine E. Monger, age 91, of Paducah, formerly of Sineo Liberia, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11:45 p.m., at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was an educator serving as a principal, curriculum director and in Home Economics.
She is survived by two children, Johnette Monger Mends-Cole and Emmanuel Hardy; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jonathan Abraham Monger; her parents, T. Cess Pelham and Elizabeth Ann Montgomery Pelham; three sons, William Monger, Harold Jonathan Monger, James Saydee Tiah; one daughter, Catherine Elena Dixon; and two grandchildren.
In compliance with the requirements with Kentucky Funeral Homes set forth by Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Association of Funeral Directors, all funeral services will be limited to the closest of family members with private services.
You may light a candle or leave condolences online at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
