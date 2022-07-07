METROPOLIS, Ill. — Catherine L. Cook, 91 of Metropolis, passed away at 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on May 30, 1931, the daughter of Alban and Helen (Calkins) Owen.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Cole officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Catherine retired from Sears after 50 years of service. She was of the Pentecostal faith, was involved in jail ministry and nursing home ministry for many years, and was a member of the Republican Women. She attended the University of Arkansas after being awarded a full scholarship from the governor of Arkansas after he heard her sing an operetta at the state convention.
Catherine is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Nelson; andseveral nieces and nephews.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 56 years, Lowell E. Cook; brothers, Jim Owen, Kenneth Owen, and Bill Owen.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
The family would like to say a special Thank You to Scott Warwick for the excellent care he provided to Catherine.
Memorials may be made in Catherine’s name to the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Music will be provided by Scott Warwick, pianist.
Pallbearers will be Keith Nelson, Jesse Nelson, John Daniel Nelson, Zach Horman, Jake Horman, Nate Horman, and Jay Stratemeyer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
