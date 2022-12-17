HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Catherine Jones, 96, died Aug. 2, 2022, in Huntington Beach, California.
Catherine was born on March 9, 1926, to noted Paducah columnist Fred G. Neuman and his wife Catherine in Paducah. Here, Catherine spent her entire life, with the exception of a stint at Lindenwood College, St. Charles, Missouri, and a final year of convalescence in California. In 1947, Catherine married Malcolm D. Jones, with whom she raised two sons, David and Stanley. For many years, Catherine was the organist at Unity United Church of Christ, a member of the Matinee Music Club, and a participant in the Kalesophic Club. She also privately instructed piano to generations of students at her home.
