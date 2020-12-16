Catherine J. “Kate” Glassburn, 93, of Mayfield, passed away at 1:58 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was born June 26, 1927, in Bunker Hill to Bethel O. and Dora E. (Kurtz) Betzner. She married Andrew J. Glassburn on December 22, 1945, in Miami, Indiana.
Kate was an Avon representative for many years. She also worked for Maconaquah School Corp. as a cook. She received her associate of business degree from Kokomo Business College. She was a member of Mt. Zion Christian Church in Kokomo and attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Mayfield. She enjoyed farming, gardening, sewing, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing Skip-Bo, reading, watching basketball, and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra (Michael) Snarr and son Mitchell (Sherry) Glassburn. Surviving grandchildren include Marta Elliott, Holli Christ, Sarah Misak, Bonnie Czoer, Robin Lax, Tammy Smith, John McConnell, Catherine Neesam, Sam Glassburn, Elizabeth Glassburn, and Stacy Rogers. Surviving great-grandchildren include Karson Elliott, Klark Elliott, Wyatt Christ, Dalton Christ, Meadow Misak, Abi Czoer, Michael Czoer, Lydia Czoer, Sydney Garrison, Becca Lax, Logan Smith, Ross Smith, Olivia Smith, Cora Neesam, Hadley Neesam, and Ava Neesam. Kate was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Glassburn of 65 years, a son Michael Glassburn, and daughter, Jonell McConnell, and one grandson, Aaron Glassburn.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the First Church of the Nazarene in Mayfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mayfield First Church of the Nazarene Children’s Fund, 1200 West Broadway, Mayfield, KY 42066 in her honor.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Ky is in charge of arrangements.
