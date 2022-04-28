MURRAY — Catherine Elise Shupe, 85, of Murray, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Rosedale Green in Covington. She was a retired proofreader, a member of the Eastern Star, and a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray. Her husband, Connon Doyle “Bear” Shupe; and half brother Lawton Eugene Todd preceded her in death.
Mrs. Shupe was born July 8, 1936, in a cabin in Benton County, Tennessee, near Big Sandy, to Lawton E. Todd and Freddie May Marshal Todd. Mrs. Shupe worked in many jobs using her reading and writing skills to write and edit copy. She and her husband enjoyed 26 years of wintering in Florida. She dedicated her life to serving others and enjoying family.
She is survived by her sons, Todd Shupe (Helen) and Tom Shupe (Debi); grandchildren, Amy Kerner (Mike), Maggie Duncan (Jared), Rion Shupe (fiance’ Allie), Charity Thomas and Jesse Thomas (Tonya); and great grandchildren, Ryan Thomas, Preston Thomas, Connor Thomas, Laura Duncan, and Clara Duncan. A memorial service will be held April 30, 2022, at Poplar Spring Baptist Church, 749 Poplar Spring Drive, Murray, KY 42071. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon, service immediately following. All are invited to enjoy lunch to celebrate Catherine’s life. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Children’s Program at Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
