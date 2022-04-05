HAMPTON — Cary Lewis Cowell, 79, of Hampton, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at his home in Hampton.
Mr. Cowell was a minister of the gospel for over 40 years, pastor of Riverview Full Gospel Church for 23 of those. He was a Chaplin of Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services; and a teacher at Livingston County Senior Center.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Evadean (Hamblin) Cowell; three sons, Scott (Renee’) Hawk of Smithland, Sebastian (Jennifer) Hawk of Smithland, Steve Hawk of Hampton; four daughters, Brigetta Thebeau of Cavalier, North Dakota, Elaine Hawk, of Hampton, Denise (Lance) Wooten of Ledbetter, Wendy (Lawrence) Chavez of Denver, Colorado; three brothers, Anthony (Barbara) Page of Corrigan, Texas, David (Julie) Cowell of Deepwater, Missouri, Wesley (Pam) Lewis of Kountze, Texas; seven sisters, Shirley (Richard) Marino of Pueblo, Colorado, Sandra Malolo of Belton, Missouri, Sylvia Gammill of Timbo, Arkansas, Sharon (Troy) Smith of Cape Coral, Florida, Bevery McKee of Kountze, Texas, Susan McBride of Beaumont, Texas, Sharon (Alan) Estridge of Texas; twelve grandchildren, Amber (Brad) Docimo of Ledbetter, Autumn (Billy) Barnes of Burna, Trevor (Nicole) Hawk of Ledbetter, Kyle Hawk of Smithland, Tyler Hawk of Boaz, Darren (Dominque) Hawk of Hampton, Kaleb (Alex) Hawk of Ledbetter, Kevin Lee (Jessie) Thebeau of Cavalier, North Dakota, Jessica (Cody) Werven of Guam, Nickolas Thebeau of St. Jacob, Illinois, Savannah Wooten of Ledbetter, Raegan Wooten of Ledbetter; great grandchildren, Rebekah Docimo of Ledbetter, Hannah Docimo of Ledbetter, Liam Hawk of Hampton, Onya Hawk of Hampton, Ariana Thebeau of Cavalier, North Dakota, Billy Thebeau of Cavalier, North Dakota, Lillian Thebeau of St. Jacob, Illinois, Adrial Barnes of Burna, Evan Barnes of Burna, Ava Barnes of Burna, Liam Werven of Guam, and Minnie Werven of Guam.
Mr. Cowell was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Mildred Cowell; his biological dad, Clarence Edward Lewis; his sister, Shela Lee, his brothers, Danny Cowell and Eugene Cowell; and his son, Shannon Hawk.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Lola Pentecostal Church with Revs. Tim Fouts and Justin Rowland officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.