Carter Levi Cherry, beloved infant son of Josh Cherry and DaShanna Bone passed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
In those 17 short days he let us know how much he loved cuddles and kisses and being swaddled and talked to. Our greatest sorrow is not getting to learn everything else about him and experience every plan we dreamed. Carter was a beautiful blessing to us all and is greatly mourned by family friends and relatives.
He was surely greeted in Heaven by his step-grandfather, Willliam Barnett, and his great-grandfathers, James Cherry and James Cecil Wells along with his Gram and Mam-ma.
Carter is survived by his parents; his grandparents, Amy Cherry of Metropolis, Richard Cherry of Vienna, Rosie Barnett of Paducah, David Bone of La Center; great-grandparents, Joy Lyles of Paducah, Marilyn Cherry of Vienna, Wanda Davis and Kirby Spriggs both of Cincinnati; six aunts and uncles, Austin Cherry, Israel Cherry, Taylor Cherry, Jaelyn Crice, Domerea Crice, and Dantoria Crice; and his godmother, Tonya Gill.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
