Carroll E. Kinsey, 85, of Paducah, died 5:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes.
He was a retired chemical operator at Air Products. He a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Shaffer Kinsey; two daughters, Donna Clark and Cindy Sawyer, both of Paducah; three sons, Brad Kinsey, of Washington, Missouri, Brian Kinsey, of Evansville, Indiana, and Jordon Kinsey, of Wilmington, Delaware; sister, Sandra Kinsey, of Paducah; brother, James Walter Kinsey Jr.; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great- grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam Johnston; and a brother. His parents were James W. Kinsey Sr. and Pauline Posey Kinsey.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Harold Draper officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Faith Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund, 1680 Lovelaceville-Florence Station Rd. West, Paducah, KY 42001; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
