Carroll Hubbard, Jr., 85, passed away on Nov. 12, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Kentucky. Mr. Hubbard was born on July 7, 1937, in Murray, Kentucky to Dr. Carroll Hubbard, Sr., a Baptist minister, and Beth Hubbard, an elementary school teacher. Several of Mr. Hubbard’s early years were spent in Beaver Dam, Kentucky and then in Ashland. In 1953, Mr. Hubbard moved to Louisville, Kentucky, when his father became pastor of St. Matthews Baptist Church. In Louisville, Mr. Hubbard attended Eastern High School, where he graduated in 1955.

After high school, Mr. Hubbard attended Georgetown College in Georgetown. At Georgetown College, Mr. Hubbard was editor-in-chief of the Georgetonian, the weekly college newspaper. Mr. Hubbard also was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity and served as president of the fraternity during his senior year. Also during his senior year at Georgetown College, Mr. Hubbard was selected as “Mr. Georgetonian.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In