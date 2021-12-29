Carroll D. Walker, 78, of Paducah, formerly of Grand Rivers, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Livingston County Hospital in Salem.
Carroll was born July 9, 1943, to the late Jesse and Mina Ward Walker in Tiline. He was a banker for a number of years before becoming the county clerk. Carroll enjoyed singing and playing the piano whenever he could. His happy place was the outdoors, especially if he was fishing. Carroll also enjoyed working and tinkering with old cars.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marian Noles Walker; two sons, Brian D. (Tammy) Walker, of Paducah and Scott M. (Kelly) Walker, of Paducah; one brother, Gary (Zina) Walker, of Gratis, Ohio; three grandchildren, Chris (Laura) Morgan, Kristen Walker, and Laura Michelle Walker; two great-grandchildren, Avery Morgan and Jack Morgan; one sister-in-law, Nancy Baker, of Eaton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Carroll in death are his parents and one brother, Maurice Walker.
A visitation for Carroll will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, and from 1 p.m. to service hour Thursday, Dec. 30. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at Smith Funeral Chapel with Rev. Danny Sherrill officiating. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Tiline Cemetery, c/o Richie Anglin (1456 Tiline Road, Tiline, KY 42083).
Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
