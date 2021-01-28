Carrol Edward Walden passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Carrol was born on June 10, 1935, in West McCracken County to the late William Cletus (Sug) and Ruth Walden. Carrol served in the Army National Guard for 20 years where he earned the rank of Captain. He retired from Henry A. Petter Supply after 44 years of service. The most important thing in Carrol’s life was his family. He loved them unconditionally with every part of his being. He had a zest for life, always a smile, loved people and they loved him. He had a joke for every occasion. He was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; son, Dr. William Walden (Joanie); granddaughter, Dr. Alexa Walden French (Tom); grandson, William Walden II; two stepdaughters, Dawn Evans (Barbara) and Lauri Jo Thompson (Steve); step-grandchildren, Dr. Megan Durham, Andrew Durham, Ryne Thompson, and Ella Thompson; sisters, Phyllis Williams and Karen Jewell (Dave); nephews, Larry Stewart (Janet), Brian Jewell (Laura), Brad Jewell, Brett Jewell (Kelly), Bryan Quinnelly (Diana); niece, Susan Quinnelly Kerkhof (Michael).
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Betty Quinnelly Walden; parents, Cletus and Ruth Walden; infant brother, Randall Martin Walden.
Services will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Todd Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time of noon on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.