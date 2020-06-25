Carrie Ann Raisor, 41, of Paducah, died at 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Carrie was a waitress at Applebee’s and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her father, Jerry L. Raisor of Paducah; mother, Lisa Lynn (Fulton) Raisor of Paducah; husband, Ryan Tuttle of Paducah; son, Ethan Raisor of Paducah; three daughters, Staci Raisor of Paducah, Emily Raisor of Paducah, Carlie Raisor of Paducah; two brothers, Daemian L. Raisor of Paducah, Austin J. Raisor of Paducah; three sisters, Krystle Langston of Paducah, Courtney Parks of Paducah, Bayley Raisor of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Guy Otis and Ruby Fulton, Humphry and Nellie Raisor; stepfather, James King.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Paducah.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.