Carrie Downing “CD” Bell Adams McCord, 56, of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home.
CD was born on January 16, 1964 in Mount Sterling, KY. She was a former member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. CD graduated from Lone Oak High School, then attended Murray State University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in special education and a Master’s in administration and counseling. She was a dedicated teacher in Crittenden County, at Paducah Middle School, and McCracken County High School. CD preferred to stay in the classroom in order to have a close relationship with her students. She not only taught her students, she loved each and every one, just as she loved her family and friends.
CD is survived by her son and best friend, Joseph Roland “JR” Adams of Lovettsville, VA; her parents, Roland and Frances (Clarke) Bell of Paducah; one brother, Brian Bell (Paula) of Paducah; and one sister, Margaret Elizabeth “Beth” Smithson of South Fulton, TN.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for CD will be private. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
A Celebration of Life Mobile Visitation will be held for any friends or family not able to attend services due to Covid-19 restrictions. Please arrive at the Lone Oak First Baptist Church, Building D parking lot off of Clinton Road by 11:45 AM Monday, May 18, 2020 and a staff member of Milner and Orr Funeral Home will be there to direct you. For the safety of the community, Milner and Orr Funeral Home is asking that all participants remain in their vehicle at all times to continue following local, state, and federal regulations due to Covid- 19.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made through donations to the CD McCord Special Education Teacher Scholarship, P.O. Box 2550 Paducah, KY 42002-2550.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message, or light a candle of remembrance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.