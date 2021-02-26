Carolyn Sue Tackett, 60, of Paducah, died on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Tackett was a homemaker.
Surviving is her husband, Bob Tackett of Paducah; two sisters, Angel Mikeals and Brenda Temple; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Clifton and Nellie Brown.
She will be cremated per her wishes; services will be private.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.