ELIZABETHTOWN, Ill. — Carolyn Sue (Robinson) Bebout, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Hardin County General Hospital in Rosiclare.
Carolyn was born on February 18, 1938, in Bush, to Ray Robinson and Pauline Grissom. After an early graduation from high school, she married James “Jimmy” Bebout on April 28, 1956, and later studied Cosmetology. Their son, Timothy, was born in 1965 after 10 years of marriage. Carolyn then obtained a job in Chicago, as the head of data processing for IBM where she enjoyed traveling to such places as New York City. Her family then moved from Chicago to Hardin County, in 1970 where Carolyn and James raised their children. She then transferred to work for IBM in Evansville, but the commute was too much for her. After moving to Elizabethtown, to their 168-acre farm in 1975, while building a house, Carolyn discovered she was expecting another child, Lisa.
Carolyn was a hard worker and very active all her life. In her earlier years, she had even taken care of her siblings. In Illinois, she worked with Scotlad and Job Corp. She retired in 1995 from Ozark-Mahoning Mining Company when they shut down. Carolyn was so dedicated to her mining family, she once put off open-heart surgery for a day, just to make sure the miners got their payroll checks before she left. Carolyn then went on to attend nursing school and surgical tech training. Then, in 1998, she and her husband James moved to Sheridan, Kentucky.
During Carolyn’s life she faithfully served as secretary, and Sunday School Teacher, at Keeling Hill Church. She loved the Lord and loved to share her faith. Carolyn attended church as much as her health permitted, and she loved her church, Rosiclare General Baptist, very much. Everyone Carolyn came in contact with loved her. She had several who she adopted as “hers” and several who adopted her as “their Granny”. Her greatest gift in her life was her grandbabies.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Bebout of Rosiclare; daughter, Lisa McBee (Michael) of Elizabethtown; step-daughter, Monda Lynch of Robertsville, Missouri; sister, Judith Knusta of Mesquite, Texas; brothers, Arthur Mackey of Plainfield, and Ronald Mackey of Lola, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Braxton McBee, Destiny McBee, and Jenna Marie McBee; three step-grandchildren, Phyllis Reese, Jeff Belt, and Robert Lynch; and six step-great-grandchildren, Brianna Belt, Tyler Belt, Haley Reese, Austin Reese; Tommy Murphy; and Giavonna Love; and one step great-great-grandchild, Allie Rose Love.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Bebout; brother, Terry Mackey; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services of Salem, Kentucky. Burial will follow in Lola Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from noon until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem, Kentucky.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rosiclare General Baptist Church, c/o Boyd Funeral Directors, P. O. Box 26, Salem, KY 42078.
