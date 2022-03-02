Carolyn Sue Rhew Houser peacefully left the confines of her earthly body in the stillness of a Monday morning Feb. 28, 2022. She has now embarked on her journey to a destination of unbridled joy and peace. Carolyn was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Dogwood, to Violet Moore Rhew and Forest Rhew. Carolyn received her associates degree from Draughons Business College. Her attention to detail and social savvy earned her the position of executive secretary to W.T. Young, a prominent Kentucky businessman whose “Big Top” brand peanut butter was sold to Procter and Gamble in 1955 and was renamed Jif Peanut Butter.
Carolyn married Randal Houser on Sept. 6, 1957, and they raised son, Kris, and a daughter, Kara. “NeeNee” as she later became known when grandchildren arrived was a kind and compassionate spirit, and was selfless to a flaw. During her later years, her collection of felines received much of her attention.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Randal Houser, one son, Kris Houser, M.D. of Knoxville, Tennessee; one daughter, Kara Ford and husband, Hank of Lone Oak; five grandchildren, Jorden Skipworth, Sydne Skipworth, Kelsey Turner, Alexis Houser and Kaden Houser.
Preceding in death were her parents and one brother, James Earl Rhew.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Houser Grove Church Cemetery with Jerry Mayes officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
