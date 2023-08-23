BENTON — Carolyn Sue (Pace) Smith, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Stilley House Assisted Living after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Surrounded by her daughter Dani and six devoted caregivers and friends, Carolyn peacefully transitioned from this earthly realm to her heavenly home, with the soothing sounds of Elvis playing in the background.
As you read this, she is dancing joyfully with Jesus, her memory completely restored and her pain finally gone.
She was born Sept. 12, 1944, in Calloway County to the late Edwin Pace and Ina Mae Pace Young. Moving at the age of 19 to Memphis, Carolyn embarked on a remarkable 45-year career in the medical field after graduating from Draughons Business College. In her early years, she even had the opportunity to work as a shoe model for Goldsmith’s Department Store, showcasing her perfect size 4 shoes. Carolyn’s love for Elvis Presley was legendary, and she would eagerly chase him around Memphis whenever she spotted him in town.
Despite life’s challenges, Carolyn embraced every moment with zest, even on a shoestring budget. She had a green thumb and found solace in her garden, cultivating beauty and tranquility. Her culinary skills were unmatched, and she could cook like a seasoned chef. Laughter was a constant companion, as she shared countless joyful times with her childhood friends until the day she died. She sold ceramics at every craft fair/art show in the region. She loved to dance, and you rarely saw her without some sort of animal print jewelry or clothing.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Dani) Williamson of Franklin, Tennessee; a grandson, Jackson Lee Hobgood; and a granddaughter, Ella Kate Hobgood, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Nestrath; two brothers, Jimmie Ray Young and Harold Young; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Life Celebration Center of Filbeck & Cann, with Revs. C.C. Brasher and Eugene Powell officiating and burial in Provine Cemetery.
Visitation for Carolyn Smith will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Expressions of sympathy in Carolyn’s memory may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, or Samaritan’s Purse (Franklin Graham’s organization) at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Filbeck & Cann Life Celebration Center, 1003 Poplar St., Benton, KY 42025 is in charge of arrangements.
