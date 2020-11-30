METROPOLIS, Ill. — Carolyn Sue Neely, 83, of Brookport, Illinois, passed away at 7:46 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Pell Cemetery with Rev. Trad York and Rev. Jack Russell officiating.
Sue was a member of Waldo Baptist Church and worked as a bookkeeper for numerous banks.
Sue is survived by her sons, Marvin Neely and wife Patricia, Wayne Neely and wife Teri and Scott Neely and wife Janice; grandchildren, Amanda Breedlove and husband Justin, Sabrina Neely, Jeffrey Neely and wife Shanna, Brandon Neely and wife Ashley and Chris Neely and wife Kayla; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Sherry Rushing and husband Jerry; and several nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Irene (Childers) Ferguson; her husband of almost 65 years, Owen L. Neely; and brother, Allen Ferguson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that everyone wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times.
Memorials may be made to Waldo Baptist Church, 6970 Waldo Church Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960 or in lieu of flowers please donate to an Angel Tree.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Neely, Chris Neely, Justin Breedlove, Jeffrey Neely, Brandon Prewitt and Aaron Melcher.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarm
