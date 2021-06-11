Carolyn Sue Borden, 82, of Paducah, passed away Thursday morning, June 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Sue was born to her parents Alton and Golda Hobbs Reynolds on January 8, 1939. She was a member of Barlow Baptist Church. Sue retired after 29 years of service as a rural route mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Her and her husband loved to travel.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Edward Borden of Paducah; a son, Chuck Borden (Sally) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; three daughters, Sherry Overstreet of La Center, Wendy Haynes (Jeff) of Barlow, and Lana Borden of Paducah; two sisters, Ann Garrett of West Paducah and Marilyn Pickett of Barlow; nine grandchildren, Ronnie Overstreet (Michelle), Jake Overstreet (Libby), Denise Sullenger, Shannon Haynes, Kyle Borden (Carrie), Kayla Borden, Austin Manning, Kelsey Manning and Gatlin Manning; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Sue was preceded in death by two brothers, Aubrey Gene Reynolds and Alton Hoot Reynolds; and her parents.
Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel until the 3 p.m. funeral time. Rev. Brian Overstreet will officiate. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
