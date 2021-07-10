KEVIL — Carolyn Sue Bishop Koenig, 81, of Kevil, formerly of Kuttawa, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Mrs. Koenig was a retired schoolteacher. After her retirement, she served as a substitute for the Lyon County School System. She was a historian for the Eddyville District. She was a founding member of the Lyon County Historical Society. She formerly served in the WMU and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kuttawa. She met her husband, Joe, at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Joe Paul Koenig; two sons, Mark (Rebecca) Koenig of Kevil and Joel (Becky) Koenig of Lebanon, Tennessee; one sister, Camille Simmons Izard of Bogota, Texas; five grandchildren, Mark Aaron (Claudia) Koenig of Pensacola, Florida, Joshua Koenig of Kevil, Thomas Koenig of Kevil, Amelia Koenig of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Norah Koenig of Lebanon, Tennessee; one great-granddaughter, Aria Koenig of Pensacola, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Lorainne Bishop of Nashville, Arkansas.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Kuttawa.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the First Baptist Church of Kuttawa or to the Lyon County Historical Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
